The Avocado Parenting Thread Is Sleepy (Maybe)

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

First, some long awaited good news. The FDA has (finally) approved vaccines for kids 6 months through 5 years. This brings a lot of relief to those of us with small humans at home.

If you or someone you know is having trouble finding a vaccine for a small child, check out this crowd-sourced map of possible locations:

Vaccines Under 5 Map

This week, let’s talk about Sleep.

How’s the sleeping going for you? Any advice for those of us who have some more difficulty?

(Feel free to talk about anything else, of course, the prompt is only a suggestion, and please also suggest any new topics you’d like to discuss.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...