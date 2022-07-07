Comic Book Chat – 60th Anniversary of Thor

Journey into Mystery #83 was released in August 1962 and featured the first appearance of The Mighty Thor!

We are celebrating his 60th anniversary early to coincide with the release of the latest MCU movie release Thor Love and Thunder.

One of the founding members of the Avengers, Thor brings a strength and intensity unmatched and unequaled by his fellow peers. Although he likes to kick back with a stein of mead, when push comes to shove, he is the first to answer the call to battle.

He has gone toe to toe with the likes of The Incredible Hulk and his mischievous stepbrother Loki numerous times as well as the Mangog, Gorr The God Butcher, and Galactus.

What are some of your favorite storylines and moments featuring Thor? Which battles send a chill down your spine and fill your belly with fire and excitement? Where does Thor rank in your list of favorite superheroes? Is Walt Simonson‘s Thor run the best in comics or is there one better than that? Which creative team would you like to see on a future run?

Feel free to post some discussion questions in the comment section to get the conversation going.

Thanks for stopping by to chat!

