July 2022 TV Preview – Network & TV

ABC

Generation Gap

The younger generation is pitted against the older in an attempt to discover how much each knows about the other. The younger players are quizzed about the past; the older contestants answer questions regarding the present.

Starring: Kelly Ripa

Premieres July 7th

The Final Straw

In the competition, four teams are tasked with removing all kinds of stacked objects like small kitchen appliances and basketballs from large leaning towers. The challenge for each team is to pull items from the stack without toppling the towers. The last team standing (with a tower intact) will advance to the very challenging “The Mega Stack” round. If successful, the team wins a grand prize.

Starring: Janelle James

Quick Thoughts: Someone’s grandparent is going to get killed playing life size Jenga and that will be one hell of a gravestone inscription.

Premieres July 10th

Claim To Fame

This new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune.

Starring: Kevin Jonas, Frankie Jonas

Premieres July 11th

CBS

The Challenge USA

For the first time in “Challenge” history, reality titans from the CBS universe will compete in the most unpredictable and demanding game of their lives. With an ever-changing game, players will be in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves. The CBS all-stars from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island will compete for a chance to join the upcoming The Challenge: Global Championship.

Quick Thoughts: I think the hot Love Island idiots from my town are on this. Should I watch this? To be supportive?

Premieres July 6th

PBS

The Great Muslim American Road Trip

Follow a millennial Muslim American couple on a cross-country journey along historic Route 66. As they meet new friends and explore more than a dozen stops, Mona and Sebastian weave a colorful story about what it means to be Muslim in America today.

Premieres July 5th

America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston

Follow Baratunde Thurston, bestselling author and podcaster, as he explores the country’s diverse landscapes to see how they shape the way we work, play and interact with the outdoors. From coal miners turned beekeepers in Appalachia to Black surfers catching waves in L.A., uncover a deeper understanding of our passionate and complex relationship with the natural world.

Premieres July 5th

The Green Planet

Sir David Attenborough travels the globe to reveal the secret lives of plants. Using pioneering camera techniques, the series takes viewers on a magical journey inside the hidden world of plants, on which all animals — including humans — are dependent.

Premieres July 6th

Freeform

Everything is Trash

The series follows Phoebe, a 30-something outspoken podcast star making her professional mark while living a broke and delightfully messy life in Brooklyn. When her “perfect” older brother launches a political campaign, she’s forced to start her adulting journ-journ. Ugh. Life may be a little boo-boo, but Phoebe, ever the cocoa queen, is still thriving.

Starring: Phoebe Robinson, Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor, Moses Storm

Premieres July 13th

Lifetime

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield who is working alongside her beloved father when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcom Foxworth. After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become to most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable – and notorious – decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic…

Starring: Jemima Rooper, Max Irons, Kelsey Grammer, Harry Hamlin, Paul Wesley, Kate Mulgrew, Alana Boden, Hannah Dodd, T’Shan Williams, Callum Kerr

Quick Thoughts: I can’t imagine what people who have no context for this series will think when they get to that final sentence in the synopsis. Though I do appreciate how dedicated Lifetime is to bringing every single story in this weird incest series to the screen.

Premieres July 9th

TruTV

101 Places To Party Before You Die

truTV’s new buddy-travel series follows comedians and longtime pals, Adam Pally (“Sonic 2″, “Happy Endings”) and Jon Gabrus (“Game Over, Man!”) on an epic summer bromance. Accidental travel hosts, Pally and Gabrus, are given family-sanctioned three-day weekend escapes to venture across the U.S. to different destinations to experience everything they have to offer. Stepping off the beaten path, the guys champion the authenticities of each stop and share with viewers their love of the unexplored. Even after 15 years of friendship and adventure, there’s still so much for them to discover from unique foods and drinks to local sites, and other idiosyncrasies that make each city tick. Locations featured include: Maui, Moab, Miami, Puerto Rico, Portland, Richmond, Atlanta and Denver.

Premieres July 14th

HGTV

Steal This House

While Cristy Lee is known for her expertise fixing cars, trucks and bikes, her heart is in home improvement. She sees the potential in the most unexpected, inexpensive properties and works to turn them into astonishing homes. For her clients, Cristy proves that it’s worth the risk to buy a lower-priced house that needs work, create a smart renovation budget and invest in a renovation to transform the place into the home of their dreams.

Premieres July 9th

A&E

WWE Rivals

Actor and former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. Each episode features archival footage from WWE’s library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched these rivalries unfold. Rivalries featured this season include ”Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge and the “Monday Night Wars” between WCW and WWE.

Premieres July 10th

HBO

The Anarchists

In 2015, Jeff Berwick, a Canadian entrepreneur-turned-provocateur, launched a conference in Acapulco, Mexico in hopes of promoting anarchy in its purest form – an ideal espousing the absence of government with absolute individual self-rule. The event, called “Anarchapulco,” draws an international array of libertarians, fugitives, and families seeking to “unschool” their children to protect them from the bureaucracies of modern life, as well as crypto-currency evangelists and others attracted to the idea of creating a stateless community, free from governments and central banking systems. Unfolding over six years, The Anarchists, a six-part documentary series, chronicles a strange and deadly series of events. What begins as an impulsive one-off gathering turns into an ever-growing annual event attracting sponsorship from crypto-currency companies and featuring speakers such as Ron Paul and BitCoin investor Roger Ver. And when rule-avoidant freedom activists come together in one of the most dangerous cities in the world, utopian ideology collides with the unpredictability of human nature. Relationships are fractured, rivalries are forged and, ultimately, lives are lost.

Premieres July 10th

The Rehearsal

Nathan Fielder returns to television for a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

Premieres July 15th

Epix

Women Who Rock

Women Who Rock is a four-part docuseries that pays homage to the legion of female pioneers in music who have stormed the stage, wielded their instruments, amplified their voices, and sung the soundtrack of our lives. Celebrating female artists, in their own words, on power, fame, truth, defiance, artistic expression, hard-won success, and most importantly, the insights and tales behind their anthemic music. With appearances by Nancy Wilson, Shania Twain, Chaka Khan, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E, Macy Gray, Rickie Lee Jones, Norah Jones, Aimee Mann, Tori Amos, Kate Pierson (B52s), Tina Weymouth (Talking Heads, Tom Tom Club), and Nona Hendryx.SHOW LESS

Premieres July 10th

