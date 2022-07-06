Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 128 (Part 1 of 4)

Part 8 Results!
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Beware the Forest Fungus
|9
|6
|Samorost 3
|Prenatal Hunters
|Velocity 2x
|Jintinda Lab
|9
|3
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Standing on Tattered Feet (Occupied Wily Fortress Stage 3)
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Lightning Returns
|11
|3
|Bayonetta 2
|Alraune Whisperer of Dementia
|Stardew Valley
|Ancient
|8
|7
|Guacamelee!
|Forest del Chivo
|Brigador
|It’s Our Rules Now
|7
|6
|Tales of Zestiria
|Awakening Power [Go Shiina]
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Pedal Glider
|5
|10
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Vanishing Dimension [ESTi]
|Stardew Valley
|The Lava Dwellers
|6
|9
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Gens D’Armes
|Fire Emblem Fates
|End of All (Land) (Japanese)
|9
|5
|Splatoon
|Quick Start
|Resogun
|Fabularis
|5
|6
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Borderless
|Undertale
|Hopes and Dreams
|11
|3
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Brotherly Corruption
|Sonic Lost World
|Silent Forest (Zone 1)
|6
|8
|Mushihimesama HD
|To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Arr. Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|Guacamelee!
|Desierto Caliente
|10
|3
|Risk of Rain
|25.3°N 91.7°E
|Monument Valley
|Amateur Cartography [Obfusc]
|10
|5
|Robotics;Notes
|Robotics Notes -Start!-
|Risk of Rain
|Cyclogenesis
|2
|11
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Higher [ESTi]
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Catchy Tune 2
|6
|8
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|The Afterblaze (Bonus Chip Mix)
|Ni No Kuni
|Battle
|2
|13
|Drakengard 3
|Black Song [Emi Evans]
The tournament’s really heating up now! Just one quarter of our playoff field remains.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, July 7th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Well things are good and jumbled now. Shovel Knight remains king, while the next two tiers are massive and mixed with all kinds. Some are games that faced the runoff, still hanging on. Some are games that game in just under and have only taken a few lumps. And some are games that started around this range and have been largely untouched (I don’t think AG Drive has lost a single song yet!) It feels like the most open tournament yet.
Part of that openness comes with consequences for some presumed favorites; we say goodbye to Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, a game that faced a runoff but couldn’t even face the top 128. In slightly less final news, fellow runoffer Shin Megami Tensei IV is down to its final song, as is fan game darling Mega Man Unlimited. Will these once-favorites find the grit needed to hang on, or are they already thinking about the Bahamas?
6 Songs (1 game):
- Shovel Knight [-3]
4 Songs (6 games):
- Mario Kart 8 [-2]
- Persona 5 [-2]
- Super Mario 3D World [-2]
- Kirby and the Rainbow Curse [-1]
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII [-1]
- Drakengard 3
3 Songs (10 games):
- Crypt of the NecroDancer [-5]
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number [-3]
- Undertale [-3]
- Heaven Variant [-2]
- Mushihimesama HD [-1]
- AG Drive
- Fire Emblem Fates
- Sonic: After The Sequel
- The Flame in The Flood
- Unravel
2 Songs (11 games):
- Mighty Switch Force 2 [-3]
- Risk of Rain [-2]
- QURARE: Magic Library [-1]
- Stellaris [-1]
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel [-1]
- Xenoblade Chronicles X [-1]
- Deadbolt
- Owlboy
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
- Stella Glow
- Tearaway
1 Song (46 games)
- Mega Man Unlimited [-5]
- Shin Megami Tensei IV [-4]
- Axiom Verge [-3]
- Splatoon [-3]
- Brigador [-2]
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze [-2]
- DuckTales: Remastered [-2]
- Guacamelee! [-2]
- Samorost 3 [-2]
- Stardew Valley [-2]
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA [-2]
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma [-1]
- Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward [-1]
- Final Fantasy XV [-1]
- Monument Valley [-1]
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero [-1]
- Super Rad Raygun [-1]
- Tales of Zestiria [-1]
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE [-1]
- Transistor [-1]
- Abzu
- Ar Nosurge
- BattleBlock Theater
- beatmania IIDX 23 copula
- Child of Light
- Cloudbuilt
- D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die
- Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
- Furi
- Gunpoint
- Hate Plus
- I Am Setsuna
- Nights of Azure
- Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi
- Phenogram
- Picross 3D Round 2
- Pokémon Sun and Moon
- Pokémon X & Y
- Pony Island
- Read Only Memories
- Rogue Legacy
- Shuttle Rush
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- Transformers: Devastation
- Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
- Velocity 2x
Remember The Fallen (43 games)
- Rhythm Heaven Megamix [-4]
- Resogun [-3]
- Super Smash Bros. for Wii U [-3]
- Bayonetta 2 [-2]
- Bravely Second: End Layer [-2]
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth [-2]
- Ibb & obb [-2]
- Sonic Lost World [-2]
- Yakuza 0 [-2]
- Amplitude
- beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA
- Duet
- Entwined
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
- Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky
- Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
- Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
- Hohokum
- Kirby Triple Deluxe
- Laserlife
- Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
- Mighty No. 9
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Ni No Kuni
- NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
- Paper Mario: Color Splash
- Persona 4 Dancing All Night
- Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
- Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
- Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
- Q*bert Rebooted
- Rayman Legends
- Robotics;Notes
- Severed
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
- SUPERBEAT XONIC
- Tekken 7
- The Banner Saga 2
- The Legend of Dark Witch
- Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
- Ultra Street Fighter 4
- VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue
- Wheels of Aurelia