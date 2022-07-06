AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Yig Snake Grandaddy, Part 30

Mind Swapped

Excerpts from the notes of Bastian Updelver…

We had just finished striking our camp for the day when suddenly my legs turned to jelly and a blinding pain went through my head. I had just enough time to see my friends all collapsing around me before everything went dark. When I came to, I found that I was trapped inside some kind of glass tube, and what’s worse, I was about 8 feet tall, had giant pincer arms, a slug-like body, and two heads, one with tentacles where my mouth should be and one that looked like a cluster of trumpet bells. I could see a handful of other Yithians in tubes around me, all looking as scared and confused as I felt, and I realized that my friends and I had just been mind-swapped into the bodies of some Yithian soldiers. Maybe the creatures who had been controlling those prisoners had decided that we’d make better sacrifices for Gehir and let them go to take us instead! My fears were relieved (slightly) when the other Yithian in the room spoke up and it turned out to be our ally, Xuxuxlu. He had arranged this mind-swap to ask for our help in sabotaging this new mind-swapping facility the Yithians had been building. If this building were to become fully operational, the Yithians would be able to control a massive amount of people, who would become sacrifices for Gehir’s ritual, allowing him to bring back Yig even sooner than anticipated. Xuxuxlu wanted us to blow it up by setting explosive charges on four silver pillars in the corners of the building.

Of course, we had lots of questions. What happened to our real bodies? (They were just in stasis where we left them–hope we’re not being eaten by any giant lizards while we’re here!) Where exactly were we? (Our small minds wouldn’t be able to comprehend anyway.) How were we supposed to move around this place? (Try and blend in–Xuxuxlu had provided violet security badges, which would open a some doors, but we’d probably need to acquire some higher level–orange or black–badges to complete our mission.) Where could we find explosives? (There should be some in the armory.) What happens if we die in these bodies? (We’d just be dead!)

We set out to look for the armory, but the level we were on seemed to mostly consist of laboratories where Yithians were running various strange experiments. There brains floating in weird liquids, body parts in various stages of reanimation, a humanoid body augmented with odd bits of machinery. It was fascinating, I just wish I had some vials for samples. We bumped into a few other Yithians from time to time, but they mostly just ignored us, too busy with their experiments to take much notice. When they did speak, we discovered that we couldn’t actually understand their language–it just sounded like a bunch of out-of-tune kazoos.

In the center of the building, we came across a chamber with a catwalk overlooking a large work room or something on the lower level. There was a large pillar in the middle of the room, rising up to the catwalk that was glowing and crackling with energy. I have no idea what it was for, but there were a couple of terminals on the upper level with indentations in roughly the shape of a Yithian head. I stuck my head inside hoping to find a map, and lucked out. I couldn’t read any of the names, but I got a rough layout of the facility, including the upper and lower levels. And was able to see which doors needed orange or black badges.

We took a lift down to the lower level–the lift was really just another glass tube, big enough for one Yithian body at a time that had some kind of artificial gravity effect that gently lowered or raised the person inside. Fascinating–I wish I had more time to study it. On the lower level, we found an infirmary (I think)–it at least had a large number of potions. I grabbed one that I think was a superior healing potion and we ducked out. A heavily armed and armored Yithian was coming down the hall as we exited the infirmary, but it didn’t seem to bother with us. We left it alone, and it just continued on its way–a patrol of some kid maybe? It did have a black badge. Maybe if he came back around we could jump him and take his badge. In the meantime, we continued searching rooms. We found a large room with a single Yithian with an orange badge and some dinosaurs enclosed in a few small paddocks. As we entered the room, the Yithian buzzed at us and when we didn’t answer immediately (because again, none of us speak Yithian), it started moving toward a control panel on wall. We tried to stop him before he could sound an alarm and Ku put up a Silence spell, but he just opened the dinosaurs’ cages.

I tried to stop the Yithian from getting away, but not being used to using this strange alien body, it was able to scramble through another door. Anton, Ku and I chased after him, while Hazel, Leah, and Minty dealt with the dinosaurs. There was one with gigantic claws, another ankylosaurus with a lazer canon its back, and an armored, three-eyed, and three-armed allosaurus. The Yithian ran past a surgical bed of some kind with a big array of metal tentacles hanging above it, and disappeared into a small chamber and barricaded the door behind. Anton managed to bust the door in, knocking the Yithian to the ground.

Sinc it looked like Anton had things under control, I went back to check on the others in time to see Hazel shove the heavy clawed dinosaur back into its cell. I was standing near the control panel, so I pressed a button and a door on the other side of the room closed! I quickly tried a second button and managed to shut the correct door! One dinosaur was contained! While Minty traded blows with the ankylosaurus, Hazel grabbed on to the mutant allosaurus and prepared to shove it into the cell as soon as I could re-open the paddock door behind it. The allosaurus blasted Leah with some kind of disintegration ray, but luckily, her Yithian body was able to withstand the blow. I opened the paddock door, and Leah shoved the allosaurus out of Hazel’s grasp in into the cell, and I managed to close the door again before the dinosaur could attack again.

Anton came back into the main room, and sidled up to the control panel behind me as I watched Minty take down the ankylosaurus almost single-handedly. But then, suddenly the Yithian soldier burst back into the main room and shoved Anton to the ground, yelling obscene things at him in Common! I was confused for a moment, until I reocgnized Anton’s voice and remembered that of course there’s no limit on how many times a mind can be swapped. The Yithian in Anton’s borrowed Yithian body got up and slammed the button to re-open the dinosaur’s cages. Anton shoved it back down to the ground again, and Leah ran over and closed all the doors before the mutant lizards had a chance to escape. Finally, Minty pummeled the Yithian into oblivion. We shoved the body of the ankylosaur and the Yithian into the last empty cage and prepared to leave. At least we had an orange security badge now…

[collapse]