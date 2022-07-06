Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 6

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Alicia, a social worker, has a unique lullaby;

Jen, a school librarian, met her eventual husband at a school bookstore; and

Yungsheng, a public defender, whose name means “live every day to the fullest” and was adopted by a dog. Yungsheng is a two-day champ with winnings of $47,801.

Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHY // MOVIE MAGIC & WIZARDRY // STOCK SYMBOLS // WE RECOGNIZE // THE REPRESENTATIVE FROM… // THE STATE OF DENIAL

DD1 – $1,000 – GEOGRAPHY – Afrikaner Gert Alberts was the leader of a famous crossing of this desert in the 1870s (Jen lost $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Yungsheng $6,400, Jen $600, Alicia $8,600.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORICAL HODGEPODGE // LITERARY DOCTORS // BILLBOARD NO. 1 LYRICS // EXAMINE THE SCIENCE // IN THE COURTROOM // “A” BEFORE “E” (All responses have the “A-E” letter pair.)

DD2 – $2,000 – LITERARY DOCTORS – This German author’s novel “Doctor Faustus” reimagines the doc as a 20th century composer (Alicia lost $4,000 from her leading score of $12,600 vs. $8,000 for Yungsheng.)

DD3 – $1,200 – HISTORICAL HODGEPODGE – Thomas Cranmer, who held this religious post from 1533 to 1556, was the first Protestant in the job (Yungsheng added $4,000 to his score of $13,600 vs. $13,800 for Alicia, and after getting it correct, said he “should have bet more.”)

Excellent contest between Yungsheng and Alicia, in which first place going into FJ was determined by Yungsheng getting his DD opportunity correct after Alicia missed hers. The scores after DJ were Yungsheng with $19,200, Alicia at $18,200 and Jen with $3,000.

Final Jeopardy!

AGRICULTURE – Being brought to the U.S. by a ship docking at San Francisco in 1851 helped lead to it now being a major crop in the Midwest

Everyone was correct on FJ. Yungsheng added $17,201 and was very, very excited to win with $36,401 for a three-day total of $84,202.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one recognized a photo of the flower known as a buttercup.

Clue selection strategy: Late in DJ there were two untouched categories and DD3 remaining on the board. When Alicia had control, she chose from the top two rows in the category where DD3 was found, leaving the bottom three rows for Yungsheng, who picked DD3 under the $1,200 clue. This easily might have made the difference between winning and losing.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Kalahari Desert? DD2 – Who was Mann? DD3 – What is Archbishop of Canterbury? FJ – What are soybeans?

