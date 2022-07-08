Friday New Music 7/8

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s new music but I don’t know any of it! Tell me what to listen to
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— aespa – The 2nd Mini Album EP
— AJ Lambert (of Bloodslide) – Dirt Soda
— Alice Cohen – Moonrising
— Apollo Brown – This Must Be the Place
— Bad Breeding – Human Capital
— BERRIES – How We Function
— Blind Channel – Lifestyles of the Sick & Dangerous
— Bullet For My Valentine – Bullet For My Valentine (Deluxe Edition)
— D’Arcangelo – Arium
— Dead Tired – Satan Will Follow You Home
— Delicate Steve – After Hours
—The Faim – Talk Talk
— George Michael – Older (Deluxe Box Set)
— GUM – Delorean Highway (Reissue)
— GUM – Glamorous Damage (Reissue)
— James Bay – Leap
— James Righton (of Klaxons) – Jim, I’m Still Here
— Journey – Freedom
— Katy J Pearson – Sound of the Morning
— Laura Veirs – Found Light
— Maxim Mental (Say Anything’s Max Bemis) – Maxim Mental Is Maximalism
— Metric – Formentera
— Miki Ratsula – made for them EP
— Mush – Down Tools
— Neil Young – Toast
— NoSo – Stay Proud Of Me
— PACKS – WOAH EP
— Party Dozen – The Real Work
— Pearl Jam – Gigaton (Tour Edition)
— Princess Diana of Wales – Princess Diana of Wales
— renforshort – dear amelia
— Richie Furay – In The Country
— Spiral Stairs (of Pavement) – Medley Attack!!
— Switchfoot – interrobang (deluxe edition)
— Sydney Rose – You Never Met Me EP
— Together Pangea – DYE Extended
— Vancouver Sleep Clinic – Fallen Paradise
— Viagra Boys – Cave World
— Wet – Pink Room EP
— While She Sleeps – Sleeps Society (Expanded Edition)