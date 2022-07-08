Friday New Music 7/8

Hello! It’s Friday! There’s new music but I don’t know any of it! Tell me what to listen to

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— aespa – The 2nd Mini Album EP

— AJ Lambert (of Bloodslide) – Dirt Soda

— Alice Cohen – Moonrising

— Apollo Brown – This Must Be the Place

— Bad Breeding – Human Capital

— BERRIES – How We Function

— Blind Channel – Lifestyles of the Sick & Dangerous

— Bullet For My Valentine – Bullet For My Valentine (Deluxe Edition)

— D’Arcangelo – Arium

— Dead Tired – Satan Will Follow You Home

— Delicate Steve – After Hours

—The Faim – Talk Talk

— George Michael – Older (Deluxe Box Set)

— GUM – Delorean Highway (Reissue)

— GUM – Glamorous Damage (Reissue)

— James Bay – Leap

— James Righton (of Klaxons) – Jim, I’m Still Here

— Journey – Freedom

— Katy J Pearson – Sound of the Morning

— Laura Veirs – Found Light

— Maxim Mental (Say Anything’s Max Bemis) – Maxim Mental Is Maximalism

— Metric – Formentera

— Miki Ratsula – made for them EP

— Mush – Down Tools

— Neil Young – Toast

— NoSo – Stay Proud Of Me

— PACKS – WOAH EP

— Party Dozen – The Real Work

— Pearl Jam – Gigaton (Tour Edition)

— Princess Diana of Wales – Princess Diana of Wales

— renforshort – dear amelia

— Richie Furay – In The Country

— Spiral Stairs (of Pavement) – Medley Attack!!

— Switchfoot – interrobang (deluxe edition)

— Sydney Rose – You Never Met Me EP

— Together Pangea – DYE Extended

— Vancouver Sleep Clinic – Fallen Paradise

— Viagra Boys – Cave World

— Wet – Pink Room EP

— While She Sleeps – Sleeps Society (Expanded Edition)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...