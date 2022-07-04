Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

Part 6 Results!
Spoiler
|DuckTales: Remastered
|The Moon
|6*
|6
|VA-11 Hall-A
|Dawn Approaches
|Tekken 7
|Devil’s Pit – Final Round (Volcano 2nd)
|3
|6
|Transformers: Devastation
|Constructicons/Sentry Bot
|Tearaway
|The Orchards [Kenneth Young]
|5
|4
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|To the Sun
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Deathtrap Mirage (Yoku Man’s Stage)
|5
|7
|The Flame in The Flood
|The Flame in The Flood
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Illusory Studio
|6
|4
|Mushihimesama HD
|Cross the Desert Too [Stage 2] [Masaharu Iwata]
|Owlboy
|Tropos
|7
|4
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|NO.EX01 (Major Boss Battle) [Mika Kobayashi]
|Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
|Orbital Bombardment
|7
|5
|Transistor
|We All Become
|Nights of Azure
|Indignation [Art Museum]
|7
|3
|Duet
|Nay
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Reverie Corridor
|5
|3
|Laserlife
|Love
|beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA
|DARK LEGACY [BaSTeT]
|3
|7
|Heaven Variant
|Ascender [Credits]
|Bravely Second: End Layer
|War Bells Toll
|5
|7
|Final Fantasy XV
|Hammerhead [Tetsuya Shibata]
|Gunpoint
|Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike]
|6
|5
|Axiom Verge
|Trace Rising
|Risk of Rain
|Monsoon
|6*
|6
|Monument Valley
|Inverted Island [Obfusc]
|Splatoon
|Seaskape
|6
|5
|Resogun
|Exitium
|Drakengard 3
|This Silence is Mine
|9
|5
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Seashore War
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Vacation’s Noisy
|3
|8
|Picross 3D Round 2
|Challenge
[collapse]
On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, July 5th at 9:00AM Pacific