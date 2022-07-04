Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

Part 6 Results!

Spoiler DuckTales: Remastered The Moon 6* 6 VA-11 Hall-A Dawn Approaches Tekken 7 Devil’s Pit – Final Round (Volcano 2nd) 3 6 Transformers: Devastation Constructicons/Sentry Bot Tearaway The Orchards [Kenneth Young] 5 4 Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn To the Sun Mega Man Unlimited Deathtrap Mirage (Yoku Man’s Stage) 5 7 The Flame in The Flood The Flame in The Flood Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Illusory Studio 6 4 Mushihimesama HD Cross the Desert Too [Stage 2] [Masaharu Iwata] Owlboy Tropos 7 4 Xenoblade Chronicles X NO.EX01 (Major Boss Battle) [Mika Kobayashi] Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge Orbital Bombardment 7 5 Transistor We All Become Nights of Azure Indignation [Art Museum] 7 3 Duet Nay The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Reverie Corridor 5 3 Laserlife Love beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA DARK LEGACY [BaSTeT] 3 7 Heaven Variant Ascender [Credits] Bravely Second: End Layer War Bells Toll 5 7 Final Fantasy XV Hammerhead [Tetsuya Shibata] Gunpoint Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike] 6 5 Axiom Verge Trace Rising Risk of Rain Monsoon 6* 6 Monument Valley Inverted Island [Obfusc] Splatoon Seaskape 6 5 Resogun Exitium Drakengard 3 This Silence is Mine 9 5 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Seashore War The Legend of Dark Witch Vacation’s Noisy 3 8 Picross 3D Round 2 Challenge [collapse]

On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, July 5th at 9:00AM Pacific

