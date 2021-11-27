Weekend Reading

This thread collects one-off, irregular, new, or lower-profile threads from earlier in the week (last Saturday – Friday). This doesn’t include every single thread (what would be the point of that?) — it’s more threads that people may have missed and wish they’d known about or might want to know about moving forward, as well as the latest threads for whatever wacky tournaments are underway. I’m sure I left out a thread I should have included, and vice versa, but I promise it’s not personal! Feel free to tag me (@forget_it_jake:disqus) about anything you wish were here but isn’t, and I’ll edit it in. Also feel free to promote content in the comments, whether it’s in the header or not!

MISCELLANEOUS

Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 7 Discussion Thread

Crate Skimmers #18 Mercyful Fate – Don’t Break The Oath

The History Thread is Invaded by Vikings

The Maltese Werewolf – Sign Ups

Stephen Sondheim Memorial Thread

Survivor Season 41 – Week 10

Wheel Of Time Season 1 Episode 4 – The Dragon Reborn Discussion

REVIEWS

100 Records That Set the World on Fire (While No One Was Listening)

Avocado Music Club #133: Julieta Venegas – Limon y Sal

Hallmark Countdown to Christmas: One December Night Recap/Review

Late to the Party: Friday Night Lights

LGBT Movies: A Different Story (1978)

WTF ASIA 188: Stand By Me (2018)

SPECIAL INTEREST THREADS

Ad Space – Zelle Is Life

All Things Cricket: November 26th

The Avocado Parenting Thread

Creative Endeavors Is A Deer

Guy Talk: Men and Love

“In All Seriousness” Thread — 11/26/2021

Job Rants Thread – 11/26/2021 – Stuffed

The Nature Thread

Weekly Wrestling Thread Gobble Gobble

Weekly YouTube Thread (11/22)

TOURNAMENTS

1990’s Hip-Hop/Rap Tournament: Round One, Part Two

The Beatles Song Tournament: Results!

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Final Results and Housekeeping

Smash Tournament: Brawl Finals

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...