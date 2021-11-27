Weekend Reading

This thread collects one-off, irregular, new, or lower-profile threads from earlier in the week (last Saturday – Friday). This doesn’t include every single thread (what would be the point of that?) — it’s more threads that people may have missed and wish they’d known about or might want to know about moving forward, as well as the latest threads for whatever wacky tournaments are underway. I’m sure I left out a thread I should have included, and vice versa, but I promise it’s not personal! Feel free to tag me (@forget_it_jake:disqus) about anything you wish were here but isn’t, and I’ll edit it in. Also feel free to promote content in the comments, whether it’s in the header or not!
MISCELLANEOUS
Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 7 Discussion Thread
Crate Skimmers #18 Mercyful Fate – Don’t Break The Oath
The History Thread is Invaded by Vikings
The Maltese Werewolf – Sign Ups
Stephen Sondheim Memorial Thread
Wheel Of Time Season 1 Episode 4 – The Dragon Reborn Discussion
REVIEWS
100 Records That Set the World on Fire (While No One Was Listening)
Avocado Music Club #133: Julieta Venegas – Limon y Sal
Hallmark Countdown to Christmas: One December Night Recap/Review
Late to the Party: Friday Night Lights
LGBT Movies: A Different Story (1978)
WTF ASIA 188: Stand By Me (2018)
SPECIAL INTEREST THREADS
All Things Cricket: November 26th
“In All Seriousness” Thread — 11/26/2021
Job Rants Thread – 11/26/2021 – Stuffed
Weekly Wrestling Thread Gobble Gobble
TOURNAMENTS
1990’s Hip-Hop/Rap Tournament: Round One, Part Two
The Beatles Song Tournament: Results!
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Final Results and Housekeeping