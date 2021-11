AEW:

-Kenny Omega is vacating the AAA Mega Championship

WWE:



Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans. — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 19, 2021

-The guy who attacked Seth Rollins got scammed and catfish by a fake Seth Rollins account.

-Johnny Gargano’s deal with WWE extended to Wargames match, up after that.

The Rest:

