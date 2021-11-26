All Things Cricket: November 26th

- Perth Scorchers will host Adelaide Strikers at Perth Stadium tonight for the WBBL07 finals. Perth captain Sophie Devine and her fellow opening batter Beth Mooney have been lighting up the scoreboard all season. Dane van Niekerk for Perth will have to face her own wife, Marizanne Kapp, and vice versa, as they both can bat and bowl. Together, they won The Hundred in England, and one of them will get the trophy in this competition. Katie Mack has led Strikers in batting and Amanda Jade Wellington has taken 15 wickets, including 5 in the eliminator game over Brisbane Heat. The leading bowler for Perth has been Lily Mills with 12 wickets and 6.73 economy rate. Scorchers won both games this season, and both were close. They won by 12 runs in the most recent meeting and won the first meeting in a super over. Neither side have ever won the WBBL title in the previous six seasons.
- India and New Zealand are playing a smoggy (read: extremely unhealthy) Test in Kanpur. India batted first and but up 345 thanks to Shreyas Iyer’s 105. Tim Southee led the fight back with 5 wickets, including Iyer’s. New Zealand have answered with 129/0 as the second day drew to a close.
- The USA women are struggling in Harare in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. They have lost both of their first two group matches to Bangladesh and Zimbabwe and do not appear to be in line for a semifinal berth. The Bangladesh game was a blowout, but they did have a chance against Zimbabwe, getting 9 wickets off the hosts after being bowled out for 131. They couldn’t get that last wicket, though, and Zimbabwe eventually crossed the line in the 34th over.
- The New Zealand Super Smash is underway. Wellington’s women and men swept a doubleheader over Canterbury last night. Blaze bowled out Canterbury Magicians for a 44-run drubbing and Firebirds took care of Kings by 27 runs.
- South Africa and Netherlands are in limbo due to yet another COVID variant rampaging through South Africa. The Dutch are stuck in the country until at least December 3rd. They are still talking about continuing play since there’s not much else they can do.
- Bangladesh and Pakistan are playing a two-Test series in Chattogram and then Dhaka. The first Test is through day 1 with Bangladesh at 253/4. Liton Das is at 113*.
- Western Australia is at 3-2 to lead the Marsh Cup table. New South Wales is 1-0-1 right behind them.
- Team Abu Dhabi is 5-0 in the Abu Dhabi T10. They just played three games while I typed this. Ok, maybe only two.
- Tell me about all the rest, because there was a lot I skipped.