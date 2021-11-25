The Maltese Werewolf – Sign Ups

In 1539 the Knight Templars of Malta paid tribute to Charles V of Spain, by sending him a Golden Falcon encrusted from beak to claw with rarest jewels—but pirates seized the galley carrying this priceless token and the fate of the Maltese Falcon remains a mystery to this day…
Or does it?
Long since disguised in a coat of black enamel to hide its true value, the bird has a long and bloody history that follows it wherever it goes, and doesn’t stay in any one person’s hands for long. Rumors abound of a curse, but something tells you there’s nothing supernatural about about the death and destruction that the Falcon leaves in its trail, just good old fashioned human greed.
After scouring the globe, a gang of cutthroat thieves has descended on pre-WW2 San Francisco in pursuit of the rarest, most valuable bird of them all, the Maltese Falcon. They’re smart, they’re conniving, and they don’t care what – or who – they have to go through to obtain this priceless treasure.
Will they succeed? Or will the Falcon find its way into hands less bloodstained? Snap on your fedora, pack a Derringer in your clutch, and make sure to get your story straight before the District Attorney comes calling.
—————————————————————–
The Maltese Werewolf is a game of Werewolf based on the Dashiell Hammett novel The Maltese Falcon and its 1941 film adaptation. Familiarity with the source material is not required to play; thematically it’s hard-boiled detective noir; chiaroscuro lighting, dark alleys, smoky nightclubs, and bad decisions for miles.
THAT SAID. While roleplay is highly encouraged, there are certain phrases and terms associated with the genre and era that aren’t acceptable anymore, and for good reason. Please remember to abide by all Avocado content policies when posting.
This is a medium complexity game; the roles are mostly standard WW roles, but there is a complicating factor (mainly for me) in the presence of the titular Falcon (see “The Falcon”, below). I have no idea how balanced this will be, but the answer is probably “not very”. It’s likely gonna be swingy as hell, and could be over in 2 days or ruined with a single combo. That’s Werewolf, baby!
Looking for 20+ players, can accommodate up to 26; if we get less than 20, some rules may be tweaked prior to Day 1, at which point I’ll be sure to remind people to read the roles and rules. We’ll try to keep the game moving quickly so as to wrap up in time for December’s holiday-themed games, so expect around 24 hours for each Day period, perhaps a little longer around weekends.
As it’s Thanksgiving weekend, Day One will probably go up the morning of Monday the 29th, maybe the afternoon of Sunday the 28th if signups fill up fast enough. We’ll figure it out.
Town
Wins the game when all Wolves and the SK have been sent to The Big Sleep (the graveyard).
CONTINENTAL OPS (??) – Vanilla Town, operatives engaged by various clients to hunt down and acquire the Falcon for reasons having to do with money, status, and fame… but mostly money.
SAM SPADE (1) – Town Investigator. As a Night Action, Sam may submit the name of one player to reveal their alignment (“town” or “scum”). If the Wolf-Aligned Traitor (see below) is investigated, they will return a result of “town”.
If the Falcon is passed to Sam Spade it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the following Twilight period.
Along with his partner Miles Archer, a private investigator with tarnished moral armor of his own is drawn into the Falcon’s story by a client looking for his help… or is she?
MILES ARCHER (1) – Backup Town Investigator. If Sam Spade is killed, Miles immediately becomes the Town Investigator, with all of the same abilities; Miles will be told who Sam investigated, but not the results of previous investigations. If Miles investigates Brigid O’Shaughnessy, he is killed.
Miles’ wandering eye tends to get him in trouble, and some days it’s hard to figure out which side of the law he’s on. Nonetheless, he’s been Sam’s steadfast partner for years. Will the Falcon finally prove the undoing of Spade and Archer?
EFFIE PERRINE (1) – Town Motion Detector. As a Night Action, Effie may submit the name of one player to determine whether there were any Night Actions performed by or on that player. Additionally, Effie will know specifically if one or more of the Night Actions was “passing the Falcon” (see rules below regarding the Falcon).
Don’t call her a “secretary”, Effie is in many ways the heart of the operation; hiding witnesses, stalling the cops, and losing a tail are all in her book of tricks, and Spade and Archer wouldn’t be as well-known or successful as they are without her.
SGT. POLHAUS (1) – Town Jailor. As a Night Action, Sgt. Polhaus may submit the name of one player to detain, effectively both roleblocking that player and preventing any number of night kills targeting that player. May not target themselves, nor can they target the same player on consecutive nights. Jailing does not prevent the target from passing the Falcon (see rules about “The Falcon” below).
Stolid and brave, Sgt. Polhaus finds himself trying to navigate a mystery where even the good guys tell their share of lies; he’d just as soon throw everyone in the slammer and throw away the key if it will put an end to the trail of bodies the Falcon leaves behind.
Wolves
Win the game when there is no SK and there are as many or more wolves remaining as there are town.
Wolf kills are mandatory and must be assigned.
KASPER GUTMAN (1) – Wolf Roleblocker. As a Night Action, Gutman will submit the name of one player to cancel any Night Actions carried out by that player, except for passing the Falcon (see below rules under “The Falcon”). Cannot block the same player on consecutive nights. Alternatively, may be assigned to carry out the Wolf Kill at Night.
If the Falcon is passed to Kasper Gutman it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the following Twilight period.
The hefty, well-mannered and well-funded leader of the gang of thieves looking for the Falcon, Gutman uses every method at his disposal to thwart those that would get between him and his prize.
JOEL CAIRO (1) – Wolf Investigator. Each Night, may submit the name of one player to reveal their assigned role, if any. Alternatively, may be assigned to carry out the Wolf Kill at Night.
Devious and elegant, Joel prefers to negotiate his way towards the Falcon, but isn’t above doing it with a little help from from a .25 automatic pistol.
WILMER (1) – Vanilla Wolf. May be assigned to carry out the Wolf Kill at Night.
Brash, impulsive, and itching for a fight, the young gunman Wilmer is like a son to Gutman… but sons will come and go; there’s only one Maltese Falcon.
BRIGID O’SHAUGHNESSY (1) – Wolf-Aligned Traitor. At the beginning of the game, will be given the name of one Wolf player. Wins along with the Wolf faction; will return a result of “town” if investigated by the Town Investigator, or “traitor” if investigated by the Wolf Investigator. Will not have access to Wolf Chat at the beginning of the game.
If the other three wolves (Gutman, Cairo, Wilmer) are eliminated, Brigid inherits the ability to carry out the Wolf Kill as a Night Action.
If the Falcon is passed to Brigid O’Shaughnessy it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the following Twilight period.
Ms. O’Shaughnessy sailed into town looking for her sister, and has enlisted Spade and Archer to track her down. But her motivations are far murkier than it would seem.
Serial Killer
Wins the game if all other players have been sent to The Big Sleep (the graveyard).
SK kills are mandatory.
FLOYD THURSBY (1) – Serial Killer. Each night as a Night Action the Serial Killer will submit the name of one person to be killed. If investigated by the Town Investigator, will return a result of “scum”; if investigated by the Wolf Investigator, will return a result of “vanilla”.
“The black bird” is the stuff that dreams are made of… but looks can be deceiving.
At the beginning of the game, the Falcon will be assigned to a Continental Op at random.
At Twilight, a determination will be made via RNG whether the Falcon currently in possession is “real” or “fake”; there is a 50 percent chance for each.
If the Falcon is “real”, that player’s vote will be counted as two votes in the final tally for that Day. If the Falcon is “fake”, no additional effects occur. If a player’s vote ends up counting twice due to this, no updates will be made to the Vote Thread to reflect this; players will only be told whether the Falcon was “real” or “fake”, and will need to surmise for themselves whose vote counted twice, if any.
Each night, the player currently in possession of The Falcon must choose another player to take possession of it. This is a Night Action referred to as “passing the Falcon”, and is not a euphemism. Passing the Falcon cannot be blocked, and always takes precedence over all other Night Actions.
When passing the Falcon to its next owner, there is a 20% chance that the player passing the Falcon is killed, having drawn the attention of ne’er-do-wells seeking to claim the statue as their own. If this happens (or the player in possession of the Falcon is daykilled), the Falcon is assigned a new owner via RNG amongst all players at the beginning of the next Day.
A player passing the Falcon (still not a euphemism) may still execute other Night Actions, including carrying out the Wolf or Serial Killer kill (provided they were not killed passing the Falcon).
Players may only possess the Falcon once per game; if the player chosen to receive the Falcon has already possessed it, the Falcon will be RNG’d to another player. Players will be told the next Day if the Falcon has been RNG’d.
Players will not be told from whom they received the Falcon.
Players may claim to possess the Falcon, and may claim that they passed the Falcon, and to whom.
If the person passing or receiving the Falcon is chosen by the Town Motion Detector as a target, the Town Motion Detector will be told specifically that the target was seen passing or receiving the Falcon, in addition to whether or not that player had Night Actions performed on or by them.
If the Falcon is passed to the Town Investigator, Wolf Roleblocker, or Wolf-Aligned Traitor, it is taken out of play for the rest of the game as of the next Twilight period. Effects of permanent possession of the Falcon will be revealed to the player at that time.
No quoting or screencapping from Discord. Do not ask other players about their DMs in an attempt to figure out what role they have.
You cannot edit any of your posts.
Wolf and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills, if they become available, are optional.
A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players
Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.
Night Action Order of Operations: Passing the Falcon > Blocking > jailing > investigation > ALL TEH KILLZ.
Remember that play styles differ, and this game is only as fun as people are kind, setting aside the fact that the goal is to kill the opposing players. Most importantly, have fun!
Players (Can accommodate up to 26):
Backups:
