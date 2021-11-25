Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 7 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of Canada’s Drag Race, Season 2!

This week, the queens test their standup skills in a roast of judge Brooke Lynn Hytes. Who will impress guest judge, actress and comedian Emma Hunter? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

(This is also a space where you can talk about the finale of Drag Race UK if you’d like; just mark it’s about that episode and use spoiler tags accordingly! Especially about the winner!)

