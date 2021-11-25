Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 25

Here are today’s contestants:
- Ged, an architect, designed sites waiting to be built in space;
- Nancy, a high school English teacher, lets her students wonder if she’s related to a Patriot; and
- Amy, an engineering manager, intends to do some world travel, including Ireland. Amy is a six-day champ with winnings of $207,800.
Jeopardy! round
A MATTER OF TRUST
OSCAR’S BEST DIRECTOR
IN THE ROOM
THE WOMEN
“COME” & “GO”
TALKING OF MICHELANGELO
Scores going into DJ: Amy $9,200, Nancy -$600, Ged $5,400.
DD1 – $1,000 – OSCAR’S BEST DIRECTOR – 2012: There are more letter in “Life of Pi” than in his name (Ged lost $1,000 to $2,600, dropping to second place.)
Double Jeopardy!
PILGRIMS’ PROGRESS
THIS SONG IS ABOUT YOU
THE STATE THAT…
WORLD HISTORY
AUTHORS OF TODAY
4-LETTER BEFORE & AFTER
Amy ran three categories and scored on both DDs in DJ, overwhelming the opposition and cruising into FJ at $34,000 vs. $7,000 for Ged and $1,400 for Nancy.
DD2 – $1,200 – WORLD HISTORY – In 1893 he went to South Africa to do some legal work; he stayed for 21 years to work for Indian rights (Amy added $4,000 to $14,000 vs. $5,400 for Ged.)
DD3 – $1,200 – THE STATE THAT… – has a postal abbreviation consisting of two vowels (Amy improved by $4,000 to $24,000 vs. $7,400 for Ged.)
Final Jeopardy!
FAMOUS DO’S & DON’TS – In 1964 Berkeley alum Jack Weinberg, age 24, told a San Francisco Chronicle reporter this now-famous “Don’t”
Amy and Nancy were correct on FJ. Amy added $16,000 to win with $50,000 for a seven-day total of $257,800
Odds and Ends
Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the Seven Sisters school that bears the last name of the woman whose bequest founded it is Smith.
Ken’s Korner: He’s optimistic about Amy’s future on the show, as he referred to the victory as Amy’s “first” $50,000 game. Also, Ken has some advice for his kids: just “don’t”.
Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Ang Lee? DD2 – Who was Gandhi? DD3 – What is Iowa (IA)? FJ – What is “Don’t trust anyone over 30”?