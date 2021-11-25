Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Nov. 25

Here are today’s contestants:

Ged, an architect, designed sites waiting to be built in space;

Nancy, a high school English teacher, lets her students wonder if she’s related to a Patriot; and

Amy, an engineering manager, intends to do some world travel, including Ireland. Amy is a six-day champ with winnings of $207,800.

Jeopardy! round

A MATTER OF TRUST

OSCAR’S BEST DIRECTOR

IN THE ROOM

THE WOMEN

“COME” & “GO”

TALKING OF MICHELANGELO

Scores going into DJ: Amy $9,200, Nancy -$600, Ged $5,400.

DD1 – $1,000 – OSCAR’S BEST DIRECTOR – 2012: There are more letter in “Life of Pi” than in his name (Ged lost $1,000 to $2,600, dropping to second place.)

Double Jeopardy!

PILGRIMS’ PROGRESS

THIS SONG IS ABOUT YOU

THE STATE THAT…

WORLD HISTORY

AUTHORS OF TODAY

4-LETTER BEFORE & AFTER

Amy ran three categories and scored on both DDs in DJ, overwhelming the opposition and cruising into FJ at $34,000 vs. $7,000 for Ged and $1,400 for Nancy.

DD2 – $1,200 – WORLD HISTORY – In 1893 he went to South Africa to do some legal work; he stayed for 21 years to work for Indian rights (Amy added $4,000 to $14,000 vs. $5,400 for Ged.)

DD3 – $1,200 – THE STATE THAT… – has a postal abbreviation consisting of two vowels (Amy improved by $4,000 to $24,000 vs. $7,400 for Ged.)

Final Jeopardy!

FAMOUS DO’S & DON’TS – In 1964 Berkeley alum Jack Weinberg, age 24, told a San Francisco Chronicle reporter this now-famous “Don’t”

Amy and Nancy were correct on FJ. Amy added $16,000 to win with $50,000 for a seven-day total of $257,800

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the Seven Sisters school that bears the last name of the woman whose bequest founded it is Smith.

Ken’s Korner: He’s optimistic about Amy’s future on the show, as he referred to the victory as Amy’s “first” $50,000 game. Also, Ken has some advice for his kids: just “don’t”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who is Ang Lee? DD2 – Who was Gandhi? DD3 – What is Iowa (IA)? FJ – What is “Don’t trust anyone over 30”?

