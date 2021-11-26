Job Rants Thread – 11/26/2021 – Stuffed

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy (Black) Friday –

So, how goes it? I hope that all of our Americados had a good day of feasting, family, and festivities; while those from outside the U.S. had…A good Thursday, at least. Myself, I had plenty of the former. And now? Well, now, I’m payin’ for it. As the title of this week’s column implies, I’m operating at about the level of those future humans from Wall-E in terms of physical and cognitive ability, so I’m going to cut this one short. In the meantime, make yourselves comfortable, help yourself to some leftovers, and rant away! I hear it helps with digestion.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: I’m thankful for each and every column we spend together, and hope that, despite the general nature of this thread, you can feel (at least partially) the same.

