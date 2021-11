Two GIFs enter, one GIF leaves. Then shortly after, the winning GIF leaves, having been successfully identified! It’s Identify This GIF again! Here be the rules:

Post a Safe For Work (or hidden behind spoilers) GIF

Identify the source

???

Profit!

Remember Snail’s Golden Rule: Don’t Make It Weird! This is a light-hearted game so please do not post sexualised or objectifying images.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...