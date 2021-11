Welcome to Guy Talk, a serious space to discuss masculinity, good and bad.

This week’s discussion prompt, suggested by a commentator: “some of your favorite depictions of men falling in love in a movie (we often get this mostly from a woman’s POV in most studio films)”



Remember that this is a trans-inclusive space, and that everyone is welcome to comment.

The next Guy Talk will be published on 6th December.

