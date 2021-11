Oh where has this long and winding road of this tournament led us…



In 4th place, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”!

In 3rd place, “Here Comes the Sun”!

In 2nd place, “Eleanor Rigby”!

And your pick for the Best Beatles song… “A Day in the Life”!

And the winner of the bonus match for Best Beatle, George Harrison!

Thanks to everyone who participated, see you all for the next Song Tournament!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...