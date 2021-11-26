Stephen Sondheim Memorial Thread

Stephen Sondheim, beloved musical theatre composer and lyricist, passed away earlier today at the age of 91 at his home in Roxbury, Conn. His lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas, announced the death, which he described as sudden. The day before, Mr. Sondheim had celebrated Thanksgiving with a dinner with friends.

Sondheim composed and/or wrote lyrics for many of musical theatre’s most iconic shows, including West Side Story, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Company, and A Little Night Music, among many others. He left us a lifetime’s worth of incredible music.

Vanity Fair has a very good In Memoriam you can read here.

Feel free to share your remembrances in this thread. Check in on your friends. And remember: No one is alone.

