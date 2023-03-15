The Wednesday Politics Thread Breathes

Hello to another Wednesday. Yesterday I had a job interview, which was an 8 hour gauntlet of meetings and being “on” while interacting with like 30 people (academic interviews are the woooorst). While it was a really positive and I think successful interview, it was also incredibly stressful and exhausting. One of the things I like to do to center myself after challenging experiences is a breathing exercise – breathe in for four seconds, hold for four seconds, breathe out for four seconds, hold for four seconds, repeat. Spending just a few minutes on that concentrated breathing can help slow my heart rate and calm my anxiety brain. If you are feeling frazzled and frantic today, I encourage you to try it, or whatever self care you need to do to take care of yourself.

Or if you’re frazzled and frantic, you can distract yourself with our continuing glimpse into Avocado history:

2022: Sanctions and other actions against Russia. Maryland removed its last Confederate statue from its courthouse. A conversation on the frustrating ways that the media can manipulate (or steamroll past) statistics.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: The trailer for the Ms. Marvel series dropped. The 30 day video game challenge asked what game you’re best at. A thread announcing and sharing details for the third annual Avocado Seder.

2021: Nancy Pelosi promised that the Biden administration would fix the broken immigration system, a promise in which they have absolutely failed and are not doing much to distinguish from Trump’s awful policies. The political situation in Myanmar worsened. Stimulus money started going out.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Night thread celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Fun House. Discussion thread for the Academy Award nominations. A really thoughtful Late to the Party on Final Fantasy V, written by a really cool and handsome and popular Avocado.

2020: 5000 comments, even with a separate thread for Joe Biden debating Bernie Sanders. Biden embraced Warren’s bankruptcy plan, which is something they had disagreed upon several years prior. I’ve been tracking mentions of COVID over the weeks, but this is the week where lockdowns really started and it became much more real. On one hand, an interesting time capsule, but on the other, I know it was a difficult time for many, so read with caution and care.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Round 2 of the favorite fast food tournament. Sunday food thread talked about grocery stores being wiped out due to food hoarding for COVID.

2019: Content warning for conversation surrounding a mass shooting, which dominated the thread.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Disney rehired James Gunn for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The winner of the best video game tournament for the millennial years may surprise you. Let’s Read Deadline UK, Summer 1994.

2018: Some banking regulations were rolled back, a situation that absolutely would not be relevant exactly five years later. Students staged walkouts in protest of gun violence.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: The Avocado Book Club started discussing The Census-Taker. Best albums you found based on their cover art (a delightful thread).

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

