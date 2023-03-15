30 Days Of Anime Challenge Day 15: Clichés

There’s a lot to cover in the world of anime and as it becomes more popular there are more and more people watching and engaged in it at different levels. And part of the fun of these topics is that you can end up talking about something you love and introduce someone else to something that they may not have known, thought about, or understood in that way.

Today, we’re talking about the cliches used in anime and manga. There are familiar things used in most storytelling but which ones do you both love and hate from the anime and manga world?

Bonus question: Which one have you experienced in real life?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...