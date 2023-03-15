The Book Nook Falls in Love (3/15)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week it’s time to focus our attention on an underrated genre: the romance novel. Underrated primarily because it’s a genre that is dominated by women writers, which is obviously unfair. So today we’re going to shine a light on it: What is your favorite romance novel, and can you also recommend a lesser known one to your fellow Book Nookers?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...