93rd Academy Award Nominations LIVE Discussion Thread

Good morning one and all, and welcome to The Avocado’s annual Academy Award nominations live discussion thread! One (very tumultuous) year after Parasite made history, we’re looking at what should easily be the most diverse set of nominations in Oscars history, with films like Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Minari aiming to come out on top. You can catch up before the telecast starts with my final predictions, and come back here to watch Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announce the nominees at 8:19 AM ET / 5:19 AM PT, live on Youtube:

Join me down in the comments section to discuss, and as always, I’ll try my hardest to post all the nominations live as they are announced!

