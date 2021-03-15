The Funhouse 40th Anniversary

Tobe Hooper’s The Funhouse celebrated its 40th anniversary on March 13, 2021.

I bought this on DVD last year thanks to a recommendation from my friend Mallory. I enjoyed it immensely. I got to see it on the big screen during Mahoning Drive-In’s “Camp Blood Weekend”. This is definitely a hidden gem and deserves to be watched at some point. It’s currently available to rent for $3.99 on Prime, Youtube, Google Play, and Vudu.

Synopsis – “Rebellious teen Amy defies her parents by going to a trashy carnival that has pulled into town. In tow are her boyfriend, Buzz, and their friends Liz and Richie. Thinking it would be fun to spend the night in the campy “Funhouse” horror ride, the teens witness a murder by a deformed worker wearing a mask. Locked in, Amy and her friends must evade the murderous carnival workers and escape before it leaves town the next day.”

Something to discuss – Tell us your favorite movie by Tobe Hooper or your favorite game/ride/food options when going to a carnival.

