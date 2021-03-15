Werewolf 147 — Interstellar Pig: Day Three

23 September 1864

I cast my eyes over the murdered castaway, and there I beheld an apparition so ghastly that my senses reeled, and I did swoon against the bedpost. A moment later I bared my eyes, and beheld— merely the body of a strangled man. Black and hideous of countenance it was, yes, with staring eyes and distended tongue. It had been a false vision, my first impression, the product of my overwrought condition, and of my brother’s hysterical utterance—of that I am now convinced. For what I had thought to be a coarse leathery, greenish, reptilian hide was indeed only a man’s flesh ravaged by the elements and the unnatural manner of his death; and what in horror I had perceived against all reason as some invertebrate organism, gelatinous, sluglike, protruding from the cracked, blackened lips, that in my swoon had appeared actually to writhe in a most grisly and somehow beckoning manner—I quail now at the very memory—was in truth merely his deformed and swollen tongue; and most ghastly of all, the third eye, the yet living eye, that had appeared to wink from the folds of his forehead, yellow and filmed with slime—’twas not but a bruise, a swollen contusion of the struggle, partially obscured by matted hair. Nothing, nothing but that. “The Devil, Tobias, can you not see? It was fate that brought him to me, and I could only do what I have done,” gasped my brother, weeping. “It is not only fate, my dear Ethan, but how a man responds to the blows dealt him by fate, that determines his true destiny,” I spoke.

— Captain Latham’s Journal

16 March 2021

Yet again Barney dreamed, this time of a forest canopy, only the foliage was not green, or brown, or red, or any hues found on Earth. Amongst the trees, strange spider-like creatures hopped and swung. He saw an old yet young woman, taking a strangely familiar-looking object from the gilled creature from his dream the night before. He saw the woman smile, excited, only to be covered in grassy fungus. “Fuck,” said the gilled creature, who promptly exploded. Then one of the spiders swooped down on a girl in a rather saucy skirt. “You’re not on Saturn now, are you?” the spider-creature chuckled grotesquely.

Barney awoke, gasping. At the same time, his face and shoulders reminded him that he should not have spent so much time in the sun with the neighbors. Trudging downstairs to retrieve the aloe vera gel from the fridge, he wondered what his dreams meant and whether sunscreen came in greater than SPF 100.

anewholiday is dead. They were Human (Vanilla Town).

Ralph is dead. They were Jrlb (Water SK).

Grumproro is dead. They were Human (Vanilla Town).

Meanwhile, another player clutches the Piggy, wondering when the timer will go off. . . .

PLAYERS

1. hoho (space possum)

2. sic humor (Piggy from Lord of the Flies)

3. Flubba (MISTER PIG)

4. Jude (Judy Shepherd)

5. Nate (Spaceman Spiff)

6. Goat (Marvin the Martian)

7. malthusc (Mayor malthusc) — Vanilla Town

8. Hayes (Xena Morris) — Vanilla Town

9. Mac (Jake, a college professor from Louisiana)

10. Side Character (Mabel) — Vanilla Wolf

11. Sheleeta (Cat.gif)

12. anewholiday (the spinster Anya) — Vanilla Town

13. raven and rose (Phoebe Terese)

14. Indy (MacShini, *bawoar!*)

15. Narrowstrife (Milton Bradley)

16. emmelemm (Piggy Witless)

17. Ralph (Ralph Bassmaster) — Jrlb (Water SK)

18. Grumproro (Hotaru Tomoe) — Vanilla Town

19. Louie (John Crichton)

20. Lindsay (Wesley Crusher)

21. Lamb Dance (Anksyby the Piggy Bank) — Vanilla Town

Backup

Wasp

ROLES

10 Humans (Town)

— 7 Vanilla Town

— 1 Adrianna Latham (Cop)

— 2 Barney’s Parents (Lovers / Vig)

2 Lichen (Wolves)

— 1 Vanilla Wolf

— 1 Wolf Blocker

2 Single Aliens (SKs)

— 1 Zulma

— 1 Moyna

The Piggy (NPC)

RULES

Adrianna Latham (Town Cop) can investigate one player each Night. If not blocked, Adrianna learns whether that player is Vanilla or Not Vanilla.

Barney’s Parents are Town and share a QT until one of them dies, at which point the survivor becomes a Grief-Stricken Vigilante.

When the Wolf Blocker dies, another Wolf will inherit the role.

At Twilight, an environment will be chosen by RNG — trees, water , air, or Earth.

Zulma can kill in the trees and can’t be killed in the trees.

Jrlb can kill in the water and can’t be killed in the water.

Moyna can kill in the air and can’t be killed in the air.

Zulma, Jrlb , and Moyna can kill on Earth but can also be killed. On Earth nights, Zulma, Jrlb , and Moyna will hang out in their preferred ecosystem on Earth. Each other player will be RNG’d into the trees, water , or air on Earth. A night action will only go through if players are in the same environment on Earth.

The Piggy answers one private yes/no question during the day in QT to its holder (initial holder determined by RNG). The answer will be true but may not be the whole truth, and the Piggy might answer the question differently than asked. The holder of the Piggy must give it away to someone else before Twilight or die if it’s not the last day/night. If the person to whom they give it dies that night, they also die, and the new Piggy holder will be determined by RNG. Whoever holds the Piggy on the last day/night of the game will share the win.

VT QT Message

You are Vanilla Town. The fate of Earth is in your hands. Too bad you only have an Interstellar Relative Sapience Code (IRSC) of 93.7! Good luck!

Day Three will end at 11:00pm CST on Tuesday, March 16th.

