Tuesday’s Politics thread. Let’s do this.

OK, Sheleeta here, still can’t figure out how to make my screen name appear at the bottom. Whatevs. I’m watching an Elliot Smith documentary and typing.

The Battle of 2020 isn’t over yet, Iowa’s 2nd district was decided by 6 votes. Rep. Meeks-Miller (R) was seated, but her challenger, Rita Hart has asked for a recount, not from the courts, but from the Committee on House Administration. So that’s interesting. https://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/national-politics/did-congress-swear-in-the-wrong-person-democrats-say-rep-was-seated-before-election-was-settled

Rep. Deb Haaland was confirmed at Secretary of the Interior yesterday, and I’d like to re-share this fabulous headline: https://twitter.com/BGrueskin/status/1371600587456978946?s=20

Also, in news that surprises no one, The Idiot took a metaphorical Sharpie to the CDC: “The review found that some guidance ‘used less direct language than available evidence supported,’ ‘needed to be updated to reflect the latest scientific evidence’ and ‘presented the underlying science base for guidance inconsistently,’ according to the spokesperson.” Link here: https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/15/politics/cdc-guidance-trump-administration-review/index.html

President Biden is still chipping away at the USPS. After this, the board can send DeJoy home, postage due. https://twitter.com/kylegriffin1/status/1371559325617950724?s=20

Remember, be kind to others, be kind to yourself, throw out those nasty condiments that are expired in the back of the fridge, and check the dryer for that last load of laundry you forgot.

