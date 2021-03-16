Triviacados: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results.

Quiz Notes:

The “next/previous” buttons cannot be used because the missing landmarks are revealed on each subsequent slide so you can see what they actually look like!

Typing “SKIP” will render an incorrect answer, and will pass you to the next slide.

Can you identify the name of the famous landmark missing from each image?

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

