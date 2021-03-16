Triviacados: Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest? That will make it much easier to track results.
Quiz Notes:
- The “next/previous” buttons cannot be used because the missing landmarks are revealed on each subsequent slide so you can see what they actually look like!
- Typing “SKIP” will render an incorrect answer, and will pass you to the next slide.
Can you identify the name of the famous landmark missing from each image?
Sunday: Miscellaneous
Monday: Literature
Tuesday: Geography
Wednesday: Music
Thursday: History
Friday: Movies & TV
Saturday: Science & Nature
If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.