Tuesday’s Politics thread would like for things to be less interesting now.

Anybody else? Yeah. Anyway. This is what was happening yesterday afternoon.

Hell yes Sen. Whitehouse!

I’m heading to the floor to call for a vote on my Sunshine Protection Act and keep Daylight Saving Time around for good. Tune in soon! — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 14, 2022

I’m specifically thinking of these folks with regards to the cartoon up there. This is a good, quick thread.

Quick thread:



I spent the last week figuring how the American far-right became obsessed with "Ukranian biolabs."



I learned two things:



1 — The right really is warming back up to Putin.



2 — The origins of this specific conspiracy theory are dumber than you’d ever imagine. pic.twitter.com/m2w1EZWdrC — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) March 14, 2022

There is still Covid happening. Don’t forget that, even if it looks like most other people have.

At least four House Dems have tested positive for covid since attending the Phila retreat last week. https://t.co/B1xZxZQEJx Biden was there and unmasked, although for most of the time, he was pretty well distanced away from the members — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 14, 2022

I need to take my own advice here and give myself some grace. So I’m actively trying to do that, you know, yesterday afternoon as I typed this. Here’s hoping it worked! You try it today and see if it works for you. If it does, great, go give someone else some grace. If not, try again later, maybe somebody has some to spare for you.

