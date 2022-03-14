Pi Day Night Thread

Beloved by math nerds everywhere, π (pi) is a mathematical constant that begins with the numbers 3.14. So we celebrate it today, 3/14. (Sorry to those of you who write today’s date 14/3. You might want to celebrate Pi day on the fractional approximation, 22/7.)

Pi is an irrational number, meaning its digits extend into infinity. Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. The formula for the area “A” of a circle is A = π r².

Pi day is traditionally celebrated by baking and eating pie(s). So go indulge in some if you want to.

