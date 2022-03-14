Queen Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Princes of the Universe” (39) vs. “A Kind of Magic” (29)

Match 2: “Stone Cold Crazy” (33) vs. “Seven Seas of Rhye” (32)

Match 3: “Under Pressure” (72) vs. “Flash” (21)

Match 4: “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (48) vs. “I Want to Break Free” (45)

Match 5: “Good Old Fashioned Lover Boy” (32) vs. “One Vision” (29)

Match 6: “Killer Queen” (55) vs. “Keep Yourself Alive” (25)

Match 7: “Play the Game” (32) vs. “’39” (22)

Match 8: “Another One Bites the Dust” (62) vs. “We Will Rock You” (31)

Match 9: “Tie Your Mother Down” (39) vs. “Death on Two Legs (Dedicated to…)” (19)

Match 10: “Somebody to Love” (71) vs. “Hammer to Fall” (16)

Match 11: “We Are the Champions” (45) vs. “The Show Must Go On” (40)

Match 12: “You’re My Best Friend” (46) vs. “Radio Ga Ga” (41)

Match 13: “Bicycle Race” (53) vs. “Love of My Life” (16)

Match 14: “Don’t Stop Me Now” (73) vs. “Ogre Battle” (10)

Match 15: “I Want It All” (45) vs. “Who Wants to Live Forever” (31)

Match 16: “Bohemian Rhapsody” (57) vs. “Fat Bottomed Girls” (31)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Play the Game“ (32) in an close match against “’39” (22), which was also the song with the most votes to be eliminated.

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “I Want to Break Free” (45) in an extremely close match against “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” (48)

Biggest beatdown – “Don’t Stop Me Now” (73) beat “Ogre battle” (5) by a whopping 63 votes.

Voting end 16 March, 10 PM EDT

