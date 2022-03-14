Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 14

Here are today’s contestants:

Amy, an academic copy editor, is “Marian the Barbarian” in roller derby (brings to mind how Alex would get excited any time a contestant was involved with roller derby);

Susan, an employment attorney, had Jeopardy! help her get through being stuck at home; and

Matt, a bar owner, realized his dreams of winning on Jeopardy! and making a hole-on-one. Matt is a one-day champ with winnings of $8,900.

Jeopardy!

A FEW MOMENTS WITH MILLARD FILLMORE // HOBBIES // I LOVE YOU 3,000 // EUROPE // ’70S TELEVISION // WORDS WITH ONLY ONE CONSONANT

DD1 – $400 – EUROPE – Rossini never visited this Spanish city where he set an 1816 opera (Amy won $1,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Matt $7,700, Susan $2,400, Amy $4,400.

Double Jeopardy!

THE NEW YORK TIMES BOOK REVIEW // TUNE RIVER // NUCLEAR PHYSICS // RHYMING WITH THE GREEK GODS // LIBRARIES // “SH”!

DD2 – $1,600 – LIBRARIES – The National Library of Medicine is maintained by the National Institutes of Health in this unincorporated Maryland community (Amy lost $4,000 from her total of $5,200 vs. $11,200 for Matt.)

DD3 – $1,600 – NUCLEAR PHYSICS – From their position on the periodic table, elements with atomic numbers greater than 92 are labeled with this term (On the very next clue from DD2, Amy won the table limit of $2,000, improving to $3,200.)

Scores going into FJ: Matt $16,000, Susan $5,600, Amy $9,600.

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD WAR I – Suvla Bay & Cape Helles were major landing sites along this peninsula

Only Amy was correct, adding $6,500 to win with $16,100.

Weird Triple Stumper of the day: For the clue “Home for an osprey”, Amy gave the correct response of “aerie”, but was ruled to have run out of time. Then Susan rang in with an incorrect response, and Matt chose not to signal in at all.

Ken’s Korner: At the top of the show he discussed the lineup for the next Tournament of Champions as it stands today, but said we won’t know “until the fall” what the final field will look like.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Seville? DD2 – What is Bethesda? DD3 – What is transuranium? FJ – What is Gallipoli?

