Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (3/15)

Last week we celebrate the anniversary of one Coppola’s landmark work, The Godfather. This week it’s time to talk about another Coppola who’s fate was strongly tied with that film franchise — Academy-winning screenwriter and Raspberry Award winner Sofia Coppola.

After being blamed by every critic as to why Godfather, Part III sucked, Sofia Coppola went on a sort of vengeance quest. So you don’t like her acting, eh? Well, she was going to show you that she was going to blow you away as a director. Along the way, she had to struggle with industry sexism. From an interview with The Guardian:

“When I first started, people would say things like, ‘Oh, your casting was really well done. Did your father or your husband help you?’ [At the time, Coppola was married to director Spike Jonze.] And that was really insulting, obviously. You wouldn’t say that to a male director.”

But it soon became apparent that Coppola had the chops. Lost in Translation was the most prominent: she was the first American woman ever nominated for Best Director. While she didn’t win that, she did walk away with a screenwriter Oscar. In 2010, she won the Golden Lion Awards at the Venice International Film Festival for Somewhere. In 2017, she won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival for The Beguiled.

And part of that strength? She’s absolutely true to herself. Coppola knows that she grew up in privilege, and she doesn’t hide it. Her movies are about depressed and suicidal teenage girls, melancholy, queens whose destinies are meticulously controlled by men, and fame-obsessed teenage burglars. Some may see this obsession with material goods to be vapid, but it is a reality of society and a perspective that is underrepresented in film. She’s pretty humble about her role in interviews, indicating mainly that she just wants to make movies that she would’ve loved to have seen when she was younger.

“I looked at the movies they made for teenage girls and thought: why can’t they have beautiful photography? Why shouldn’t we treat that audience with respect? That was something I missed when I was that age: I wished the movies weren’t so condescending. So I guess I’ve always just made the films that I’d have wanted to see.”

Today’s bonus prompt: What is your favorite Sofia Coppola movie?

Next week: A24

