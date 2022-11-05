Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!
ARTICLES & REVIEWS
AVoCADo GamesCast #86: The Mystery of the Rotoscoper
Comic Book Review – Iron Cat #1 (July 2022)
Director Deep Dive: The Big Lebowski
Director Profile: Vincente Minnelli
The Discount Spinner Rack Halloween Special: MORBIUS (2022)
Franchise Festival #125: Half-Life / Portal
Franchise Festival Podcast S2E16 – Resident Evil 3 Remake
One Giant Leap, 2009: Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Public Domain Theater (Halloween Special): The Golem
Review: Separating the ‘Tar’ From the Artist
WTF ASIA 237: Project Gutenberg (2018)
MISCELLANEOUS
AAAAAAHHHH!!! Your Childhood Halloween Costumes
The Biannual — er, Monthly — Theme Park Thread SWEARS It Will Finish This Roller Coaster Soon
Bored And Hungry Admiral Thinks Up Starship Names Part 1
Marble League 2022 E2: Balancing
Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top “H” Songs
TOURNAMENTS
The Best Female+ Voice in Music Tournament: Round 2
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 36
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 37
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 38
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 39