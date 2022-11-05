Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

AVoCADo GamesCast #86: The Mystery of the Rotoscoper

Comic Book Review – Iron Cat #1 (July 2022)

Director Deep Dive: The Big Lebowski

Director Profile: Vincente Minnelli

The Discount Spinner Rack Halloween Special: MORBIUS (2022)

Franchise Festival #125: Half-Life / Portal

Franchise Festival Podcast S2E16 – Resident Evil 3 Remake

Late to the Party: Dead Space

LGBT Movies: Hellbent (2004)

One Giant Leap, 2009: Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Public Domain Theater (Halloween Special): The Golem

Review: Separating the ‘Tar’ From the Artist

WTF ASIA 237: Project Gutenberg (2018)

MISCELLANEOUS

AAAAAAHHHH!!! Your Childhood Halloween Costumes

The Biannual — er, Monthly — Theme Park Thread SWEARS It Will Finish This Roller Coaster Soon

Bored And Hungry Admiral Thinks Up Starship Names Part 1

Marble League 2022 E2: Balancing

Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top “H” Songs

WEEK 9 NFL LIVE THREAD!

TOURNAMENTS

The Best Female+ Voice in Music Tournament: Round 2

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 36

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 37

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 38

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 39

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 40

