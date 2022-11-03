AVoCADo GamesCast #86: The Mystery of the Rotoscoper

We’re a few days late to the party, but that’s okay, because HALLOWEEN NEVER ENDS!!!!! 👻🎃🦇

Join me and podcast newcomer Colonel Mustard as we discuss Disney Dreamlight Valley, Soul Hackers 2, EVGA, the GTA VI leak, Twitch’s gambling ban, and some notable mystery games that you should definitely check out. As always, thanks to The Kappa for a bang-up editing job.

You have several options for accessing the podcast. You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above. You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify. You can subscribe directly to our podcast feed. Or, you can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

Timestamps:



0:15 – Introduction

2:40 – What We’ve Been Playing

23:45 – EVGA and Nvidia

26:40 – Grand Theft Auto VI Leak

31:35 – Twitch Partially Bans Gambling

38:05 – What Is a Mystery Game?

44:30 – The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

54:55 – AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

1:02:45 – Favourite Aspects of Mystery Games

1:08:40 – Immortality

1:19:55 – Hypnospace Outlaw

1:23:00 – Consortium and Other Games on Transportation

1:32:20 – The Danganronpa Series

1:38:00 – Root Film

1:42:45 – FMV Mystery Games

1:50:45 – Life is Strange and Other Mystery Games

1:59:30 – Mysteries in Non-Mystery Games

2:06:20 – Judgment and the Yakuza Series

2:11:55 – Assassin’s Creed

2:13:40 – L.A. Noire and Yakuza 0

2:20:45 – Conclusion

SPOILER WARNING: The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story; Immortality; Life is Strange 2; Tell Me Why; L.A. Noire; Yakuza 0.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...