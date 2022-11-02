Franchise Festival Podcast S2E16 – Resident Evil 3 Remake

Let’s discuss the Resident Evil 3 Remake! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and characters? Do you think it succeeded at modernizing the original, or did it strip out too much of what you loved about Jill’s escape from Raccoon City?

In the podcast below, your Franchise Festival hosts explore Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 Remake. Along the way, they uncover the game’s development, assess the merits of Nemesis’ glow-up, and debate how this controversial game compares to the universally-beloved Resident Evil 2 Remake.

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month and vote on future episode topics. In October we covered Luigi’s Mansion (2001) and in November we’ll be covering either Umbrella Corps, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, or SD Perry’s Resident Evil: Nemesis depending on patron votes!

