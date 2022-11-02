The Book Nook Spirals Out of Control (11/2)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

I’m gonna keep this one short as I seem to have a nasty cold again (I also should be planning these threads ahead of time but I digress).

This week’s prompt comes from Mayelbridwen and Sic Humor: What book(s) did you read because they were mentioned in other books? And what made you want to seek them out?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...