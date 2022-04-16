Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!
ARTICLES & REVIEWS
Avocado Music Club #153: Rocket From the Crypt – Scream, Dracula, Scream!
Building Entertainment: The films of the Walt Disney Studio. Pixar Edition. Turning Red
Comic Book Review – Incredible Hulk #255 (1981)
Comic Book Review – Jim Cornette Presents: Behind the Curtain -Real Pro Wrestling Stories (2019)
Crate Skimmers #28 The Lee Harvey Oswald Band – A Taste of Prison & The Fall 1993 Touch and Go mail order catalogue
The Discount Spinner Rack: CONSTANTINE (2005)
Futurama, “Bender’s Big Score”
Late to the Party: Mobile Suit Gundam
LGBT Movies: Were the World Mine (2008)
Old Music Monthly #016 [December 1994]
Review: CLASSIC FILMS FOR KIDS — “A Charming Intro to Kid-Friendly Older Cinema”
WTF ASIA 208: Bijuli Machine (2016)
You Talking Trek to Me? – “In a Mirror Darkly, Part 2”
MISCELLANEOUS
2021 Snubbie Awards: The Voting
Ad Space – Remember America Online?
The Avocado Parenting Thread Goes Places!
Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Snooping/Boundaries (04/13/2022)
Job Rants Thread – 4/15/2022 – When Is Enough…Enough?
Kingdom Hearts 20th Anniversary Discussion Thread
Spoil Sports – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tolerable Discussions: 13 April 2022
TOURNAMENTS
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 66
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 67
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 68
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 69
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 70