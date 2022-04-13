Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Snooping/Boundaries (04/13/2022)

The pitfall of many a movie secret agent: Their lover gets a glimpse of their phone! 😱😱😱 Their cover is blown, their plot unveiled, and their schemes unravel …

What’s your experience and stance on snooping and glimpsing and boundaries with your partners? Do you sneak a peek sometimes? Do they? Do you have each other’s phone codes and email passwords? Do you snoop around behind their back? Have you ever been spied on without knowing? Has it ever actually had any dramatic consequences, or was it rather anticlimactic? Where are the lines and requirements and dealbreakers for you? And so on and so forth.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

