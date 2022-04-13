Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 13

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Adam, an airline planning analyst, got a traffic ticket when attempting to get on Jeopardy!;

Rachel, a bookseller, saw Liza and a UFO at the Hollywood Bowl; and

Mattea, a tutor, aka “Porcelain Gorilla”. Mattea is a six-day champ with winnings of $148,000.

Jeopardy!

A REIGN OF ERROR // HOUSEHOLD INITIALS // A NUMBER BETWEEN 2 AND 115 // BOOK ‘EM // AT THE MOVIES // ENDS IN DOUBLE LETTERS

DD1 – $800 – A NUMBER BETWEEN 2 AND 115 – Feb. 6, 2022 began Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, marking this many years on the throne (Adam passed on Ken’s offer to wager up to $1,000 and won $400 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Mattea $7,200, Rachel $4,000, Adam $2,000.

Double Jeopardy!

AROUND THE USA // OH ME OF LITTLE FAITH // CATCH THE MUSICAL TV ACT // BAT QUIZ // WHAT THE LETTER SAYS // SINCERELY YOURS

DD2 (video) – $2,000 – AROUND THE USA – Southwest of Tallahassee, this community got the same name as a Central American capital in 1909 when its people were excited about possible trade (From third place with $1,600, this time Adam did bet the table limit of $2,000 and was correct.)

DD3 – $800 – WHAT THE LETTER SAYS – in 1855 she wrote a friend in England apologizing for not writing sooner but the Crimean War wounded were keeping her busy (Adam won $5,000 from his score of $6,000 and was correct.)

Scores going into FJ: Mattea $20,400, Rachel $8,000, Adam $10,200.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORY – Intimately familiar with World War I, Churchill considered this war from some 150 years before the “first World War”

Only Mattea was correct on FJ, adding $1 to win with $20,401 for a six-day total of $168,401.

Odds and ends

Wagering strategy: If Adam had wagered the maximum on DD1, or went all-in on DD3 instead of holding $1,000 back, he wouldn’t have needed the very last clue of DJ to get within one-half of Mattea’s score going into FJ.

That’s before our time: No one knew the number of pounds that the proverbial “weakling” weighs is 98.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is 70? DD2 – What is Panama City? DD3 – Who was Florence Nightingale? FJ – What is the Seven Years’ War?

