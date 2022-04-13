Taylor Swift Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (25) vs. “Getaway Car” (17)

Match 2: “Out of the Woods” (23) vs. “the last great american dynasty” (17)

Match 3: “Delicate” (26) vs. “no body, no crime” (ft. HAIM) (12)

Match 4: “Style” (29) vs. “champagne problems” (10)

Match 5: “Blank Space” (36) vs. “Cruel Summer” (5)

Match 6: “Wildest Dreams” (27) vs. “august” (9)

Match 7: “New Romantics” (17) vs. “Lover” (16)

Match 8: “betty” (25) vs. “Shake it Off” (23)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “New Romantics“ (17) in an extremely close match against “Lover” (16).

Song with most votes to be eliminated – “Shake It Off” (23) in an extremely close match against “betty” (25)

Biggest beatdown – “Blank Space” (36) beat “Cruel Summer” (5) by a whopping 31 votes.

Voting end 15 April, 10 PM EDT

