Taylor Swift Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!
Match 1: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” (25) vs. “Getaway Car” (17)
Match 2: “Out of the Woods” (23) vs. “the last great american dynasty” (17)
Match 3: “Delicate” (26) vs. “no body, no crime” (ft. HAIM) (12)
Match 4: “Style” (29) vs. “champagne problems” (10)
Match 5: “Blank Space” (36) vs. “Cruel Summer” (5)
Match 6: “Wildest Dreams” (27) vs. “august” (9)
Match 7: “New Romantics” (17) vs. “Lover” (16)
Match 8: “betty” (25) vs. “Shake it Off” (23)
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “New Romantics“ (17) in an extremely close match against “Lover” (16).
Song with most votes to be eliminated – “Shake It Off” (23) in an extremely close match against “betty” (25)
Biggest beatdown – “Blank Space” (36) beat “Cruel Summer” (5) by a whopping 31 votes.
Voting end 15 April, 10 PM EDT