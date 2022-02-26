Other

Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Comic Book Review – Suicide Squad Volume 2 – The Nightshade Odyssey

Cyrano Review: No Nose is Good News

Late to the Party: As Good As It Gets (1997)

Old Music Monthly #011 [June 1994]

The Outer Limits: S2E08 “Wolf 359”

Script Doctor: I Want You Back (2022)

Tales from Euro Disney: The Partner School

Television Turmoil: Second Chance/Boys Will Be Boys

WTF ASIA 201: Space Sweepers (2021)

MISCELLANEOUS

Avocado Sight & Sound Year VI results

Chip Zdarsky Takes on Batman

Weekly YouTube Thread (2/21)

TOURNAMENTS

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 32

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 33

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 34

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 35

Prince Song Tournament – Nominations

Talking Heads Song Tournament: Results!