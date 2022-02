Same as it ever was…



In 4th place, “Burning Down the House”!

In 3rd place, “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)”!

In 2nd place, “Life During Wartime” (Stop Making Sense version)!

And your pick for the best Talking Heads song, “Once in a Lifetime”!

Thanks to everyone who participated!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...