Avocado Sight & Sound Year VI results

1. Mad Max: Fury Road with 21 mentions
2. Raiders of the Lost Ark with 20 mentions
3. The Empire Strikes Back with 19.67 mentions
4. Casablanca with 18 mentions
5. 2001: A Space Odyssey with 16 mentions
5. Alien with 16 mentions
5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with 16 mentions
8. The Godfather with 15 mentions
9. Star Wars with 14.67 mentions
10. The Princess Bride with 14 mentions
10. The Thing with 14 mentions
12. Citizen Kane with 13 mentions
12. The Third Man with 13 mentions
14. The Big Lebowski with 12 mentions
14. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly with 12 mentions
14. Jaws with 12 mentions
14. Mulholland Drive with 12 mentions
18. Hot Fuzz with 11 mentions
18. Seven Samurai with 11 mentions
20. Fargo with 10 mentions
20. It’s a Wonderful Life with 10 mentions
20. Princess Mononoke with 10 mentions
23. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with 9.67 mentions
24. Arrival with 9 mentions
24. Die Hard with 9 mentions
24. Do the Right Thing with 9 mentions
24. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind with 9 mentions
24. Moonlight with 9 mentions
24. Rear Window with 9 mentions
24. The Royal Tenenbaums with 9 mentions
24. Singin’ in the Rain with 9 mentions
32. Children of Men with 8 mentions
32. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb with 8 mentions
32. O Brother, Where Art Thou? with 8 mentions
32. Parasite with 8 mentions
32. There Will Be Blood with 8 mentions
32. Who Framed Roger Rabbit with 8 mentions
38. Back to the Future with 7.33 mentions
39. Apocalypse Now with 7 mentions
39. The Blues Brothers with 7 mentions
39. The Dark Knight with 7 mentions
39. In the Mood for Love with 7 mentions
39. Jurassic Park with 7 mentions
39. Raising Arizona with 7 mentions
39. Spider-Man 2 with 7 mentions
39. Spirited Away with 7 mentions
39. Taxi Driver with 7 Mentions
39. The Truman Show with 7 mentions
39. Vertigo with 7 mentions
50. Aliens with 6 mentions
50. Blade Runner with 6 mentions
50. Blazing Saddles with 6 mentions
50. Goodfellas with 6 mentions
50. Lawrence of Arabia with 6 mentions
50. M with 6 mentions
50. Monty Python and the Holy Grail with 6 mentions
50. My Neighbor Totoro with 6 mentions
50. Network with 6 mentions
50. Ran with 6 mentions
50. RoboCop with 6 mentions
50. Rushmore with 6 mentions
50. The Shawshank Redemption with 6 mentions
50. The Silence of the Lambs with 6 mentions
50. Tokyo Story with 6 mentions
50. The Wizard of Oz with 6 mentions
66. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers with 5.67 mentions
67. All About Eve with 5 mentions
67. Avengers: Endgame with 5 mentions
67. Barry Lyndon with 5 mentions
67. Cloud Atlas with 5 mentions
67. Eraserhead with 5 mentions
67. A Hard Day’s Night with 5 mentions
67. Heat with 5 mentions
67. The Iron Giant with 5 mentions
67. Kiki’s Delivery Service with 5 mentions
67. The Matrix with 5 mentions
67. Pan’s Labyrinth with 5 mentions
67. Playtime with 5 mentions
67. Pulp Fiction with 5 mentions
67. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World with 5 mentions
67. The Shining with 5 mentions
67. Stalker with 5 mentions
67. Star Wars: The Last Jedi with 5 mentions
67. Terminator 2: Judgment Day with 5 mentions
67. Young Frankenstein with 5 mentions
Thank you to everyone that voted this year.