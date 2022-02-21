Avocado Sight & Sound Year VI results

1. Mad Max: Fury Road with 21 mentions

2. Raiders of the Lost Ark with 20 mentions

3. The Empire Strikes Back with 19.67 mentions

4. Casablanca with 18 mentions

5. 2001: A Space Odyssey with 16 mentions

5. Alien with 16 mentions

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with 16 mentions

8. The Godfather with 15 mentions

9. Star Wars with 14.67 mentions

10. The Princess Bride with 14 mentions

10. The Thing with 14 mentions

12. Citizen Kane with 13 mentions

12. The Third Man with 13 mentions

14. The Big Lebowski with 12 mentions

14. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly with 12 mentions

14. Jaws with 12 mentions

14. Mulholland Drive with 12 mentions

18. Hot Fuzz with 11 mentions

18. Seven Samurai with 11 mentions

20. Fargo with 10 mentions

20. It’s a Wonderful Life with 10 mentions

20. Princess Mononoke with 10 mentions

23. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring with 9.67 mentions

24. Arrival with 9 mentions

24. Die Hard with 9 mentions

24. Do the Right Thing with 9 mentions

24. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind with 9 mentions

24. Moonlight with 9 mentions

24. Rear Window with 9 mentions

24. The Royal Tenenbaums with 9 mentions

24. Singin’ in the Rain with 9 mentions

32. Children of Men with 8 mentions

32. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb with 8 mentions

32. O Brother, Where Art Thou? with 8 mentions

32. Parasite with 8 mentions

32. There Will Be Blood with 8 mentions

32. Who Framed Roger Rabbit with 8 mentions

38. Back to the Future with 7.33 mentions

39. Apocalypse Now with 7 mentions

39. The Blues Brothers with 7 mentions

39. The Dark Knight with 7 mentions

39. In the Mood for Love with 7 mentions

39. Jurassic Park with 7 mentions

39. Raising Arizona with 7 mentions

39. Spider-Man 2 with 7 mentions

39. Spirited Away with 7 mentions

39. Taxi Driver with 7 Mentions

39. The Truman Show with 7 mentions

39. Vertigo with 7 mentions

50. Aliens with 6 mentions

50. Blade Runner with 6 mentions

50. Blazing Saddles with 6 mentions

50. Goodfellas with 6 mentions

50. Lawrence of Arabia with 6 mentions

50. M with 6 mentions

50. Monty Python and the Holy Grail with 6 mentions

50. My Neighbor Totoro with 6 mentions

50. Network with 6 mentions

50. Ran with 6 mentions

50. RoboCop with 6 mentions

50. Rushmore with 6 mentions

50. The Shawshank Redemption with 6 mentions

50. The Silence of the Lambs with 6 mentions

50. Tokyo Story with 6 mentions

50. The Wizard of Oz with 6 mentions

66. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers with 5.67 mentions

67. All About Eve with 5 mentions

67. Avengers: Endgame with 5 mentions

67. Barry Lyndon with 5 mentions

67. Cloud Atlas with 5 mentions

67. Eraserhead with 5 mentions

67. A Hard Day’s Night with 5 mentions

67. Heat with 5 mentions

67. The Iron Giant with 5 mentions

67. Kiki’s Delivery Service with 5 mentions

67. The Matrix with 5 mentions

67. Pan’s Labyrinth with 5 mentions

67. Playtime with 5 mentions

67. Pulp Fiction with 5 mentions

67. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World with 5 mentions

67. The Shining with 5 mentions

67. Stalker with 5 mentions

67. Star Wars: The Last Jedi with 5 mentions

67. Terminator 2: Judgment Day with 5 mentions

67. Young Frankenstein with 5 mentions

