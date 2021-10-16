Weekend Reading

Since there tend to be a flurry of threads and comments on weekdays and fewer on weekends, I thought I’d try starting a Saturday morning thread just listing one-off, irregular, new, or lower-profile threads from earlier in the week (Sunday – Friday). This won’t include every single thread (what would be the point of that?) — it’s more threads that people may have missed and wish they’d known about or might want to know about moving forward. I’m sure I’ll leave out a thread I should have included, and vice versa, but I promise it’s not personal! Feel free to alert me to anything I missed, and I’ll edit it in (and you can promote it in the comments!). Anyway, let me know if this is useful, and I’ll keep doing it — and if it’s not, no worries!

MISCELLANEOUS

A Trek Through the Pages Episode 4

Canada’s Drag Race Season 2: Episode 1 Discussion Thread

Crate Skimmers #16 Iggy Pop – Lust for Life

Elite Evaluations: Part II — Johto

Memoria Bewilders and The Worst Person in the World Charms on the First Full Day of the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 3: Episode 4 Discussion Thread

Survivor Season 41 – Week 4

WTF Asia 182: The Third Party (2016)

REVIEWS

Comic Book Review – Clear #1

Comic Book Review – Darkhold #1 (October 1992)

Comic Book Review: Superman/Batman #62 (September 2009)

Comic Book Review – We Have Demons #1

Foundation season 1 episode 5: “Upon Awakening”

The Outer Limits: S1E30 “Production and Decay of Strange Particles”

SPECIAL INTEREST THREADS

Guy Talk: 11th October 2021

Musicals Thread (Scariest)

The Avocado Parenting Thread Gets Started

The Cycling Thread

The Styling & Grooming Thread Is Back!

Weekly YouTube Thread (10/11)

Writer’s Guac

