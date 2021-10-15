The Cycling Thread is shifting gears

This is a place for all enthusiasts of two wheeled muscular powered contraptions (and also Glyph).

No real topic this week. In personal news I’m 99% certain I’ll have a new job soon which will involve a 25 mile commute through rural North Carolina. Sadly I’ll have to go back to using a car and keeping my bike for intra-city stuff. It’s possible I could have kept this lifestyle if a system of light rail connected small towns to major cities here in America, but that’s not the case. I’m going to miss my bike supremacy moniker.

