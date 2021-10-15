Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Oct. 15

Introducing today’s contestants:

Connie, a mechanical engineer, watched Art Fleming as a child;

Nima, a lawyer & legal recruiter, scored twice on Andre Drummond but didn’t retire; and

Jonathan, an actor, bounced back from a rattlesnake bite. Jonathan is a four-day champ with winnings of $94,000.

Jonathan and Connie were in a close contest into DJ, then Jonathan scored on both DDs in the round and nailed down the runaway on the last clue, entering FJ at $24,100 vs. $11,200 for Connie and $7,800 for Nima.

DD1 – $400 – NOW READ THIS! – Howard Roark is to the “The Fountainhead” as John Galt is to this 1,100-page tome (Connie won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $2,000 – HISTORIC POTPOURRI – Also known as Deutscher Orden, this order of knights went to the Holy Land during the third crusade (Jonathan won $2,500 from his score of $8,800 vs. $7,600 for Connie.)

DD3 – $1,200 – HIGH/LOW- Mount Whitney is the highest point in what’s known as the “High” this (Jonathan won $2,000 from his total of $17,300 vs. $8,800 for Connie.)

FJ – LITERATURE FOR CHILDREN – These stories got their collective title because little Josephine Kipling insisted they be told exactly the same way each time

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Jonathan dropped just $400 to win with $23,700 for a five-day total of $117,700. To defeat one of the all-time greats, then go on to sweep the rest of shows on a single recording day is a very impressive accomplishment.

Triple Stumper of the day: In the “EYE” category, no one knew that a Bloody Mary at breakfast is sometimes referred to as an “eye opener”.

Judging the writers: On Sept. 21, the FJ category was CHILDREN’S BOOKS. On Sept. 30, it was CHILDREN’S LITERATURE. Today, it was LITERATURE FOR CHILDREN. Perhaps next week it will be READING MATERIAL FOR NON-ADULTS.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Atlas Shrugged”? DD2 – Who were the Teutonic Knights? DD3 – What is Sierras? FJ – What is “Just So Stories”?

