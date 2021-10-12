Comic Book Review – Darkhold #1 (October 1992)

Writer – Christian Cooper

Artist – Richard Case

Once and awhile, you’ll dig in the dollar bin long enough and find some hidden gems. I came across a copy of Darkhold #1 and I knew it was fate.

This spin-off was part of the “Rise of the Midnight Sons” crossover, which featured Lilith trying to bring about Hell on Earth. One part of her plan was to find the Darkhold, the Book of Sins, to take control of the Elder God Chton’s demonic children. Standing in her way are Johnny Blaze and Ghost Rider, as well as, a new trio of characters – Vicki Montesi, Louise Hastings, and Sam Buchanan. The finale of this issue ends with Vicki, Louise, and Sam banding together to find the missing pages of the Darkhold before others are harmed. It’s a race against time to save innocent souls before they are condemned to Hell for eternity.

The pages of the Darkhold have been lost to the ages but someone has found them and are using them to their advantage. The first victim is a man named Mr. Walsh, who was given a page to gain immortality. The bargain is struck but Mr. Walsh is transformed into a creature composed of worms, which fed on others to satiate his hunger and maintain his lifeforce. If you guessed that this comic was released in the 1990s, CONGRATULATIONS! You are correct!

Darkhold reminds me a bit of Friday the 13th the Series, which featured a heroic trio trying to find cursed objects before they kill their owners. I posted the cover of Issue One on Twitter and a close friend of mine from my hometown said that he has the other issues and once he finds them, they are all mine. ALL MINE!

I wanted to spotlight this issue for two reasons: It was a perfect comic for the Road to Halloween/Month of Horror Comic Reviews and because the Darkhold is being brought back to the Marvel Universe in 2021. If you would like to catch up on Darkhold, you can read the first issue on ComiXology for the low price of $1.99. I’m looking forward to the new crossover to see how the Darkhold will affect the Marvel Universe. Doctor Strange will not be able to stop Doctor Doom from using the book to his advantage. Will we see Vicki, Louise, and Sam returning to stop that dastardly Doctor Doom? Here’s hoping!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...