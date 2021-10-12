Stargirl/Supergirl Live Chat 10/12/21

Summer School Chapter 10

Courtney is left devastated after discovering a dark secret that Pat has kept hidden from her; Jennie may be able to help in their plan to stop Eclipso, but they’re forced to put their issues aside as they set out on a road trip to find her.

Hope of Tomorrow

Supergirl continues to fight Nyxly for the remaining totems but after Nyxly kidnaps William, Supergirl realizes she needs to take a more proactive stance to keep National City safe. Meanwhile, Alex faces the biggest challenge of her life.

