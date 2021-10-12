00’s One Hit Wonder Tournament – Quarter Finals

Time to see what made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: Nine Days (37) vs. The Fratellis (33)

Match 2: Peter Bjorn and John (42) vs. Flobots (20)

Match 3: The Darkness (65) vs. Anna Nalick (16)

Match 4: Gnarls Barkley (51) vs. Feist (40)

Match 5: Alien Ant Farm (45) vs. Darude (35)

Match 6: La Roux (33) vs. Junior Senior (29)

Match 7: Fountains of Wayne (61) vs. Caesars (16)

Match 8: The Postal Service (47) vs. Vanessa Carlton (31)

Some sweet stats:

Artist with lowest votes to progress to the next round – La Roux (33) in a close fight against Junior Senior (29)

Sketch with most votes to be eliminated – Feist (40) against Gnarls Barkley (51)

Biggest beatdown – The Darkness (65) beat Anna Nalick (16) by a whopping 49 votes.

Voting will end 14 October, 10PM EDT

