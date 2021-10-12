00’s One Hit Wonder Tournament – Quarter Finals

Time to see what made it!
Round 2 Results
Match 1: Nine Days (37) vs. The Fratellis (33)
Match 2: Peter Bjorn and John (42) vs. Flobots (20)
Match 3: The Darkness (65) vs. Anna Nalick (16)
Match 4: Gnarls Barkley (51) vs. Feist (40)
Match 5: Alien Ant Farm (45) vs. Darude (35)
Match 6: La Roux (33) vs. Junior Senior (29)
Match 7: Fountains of Wayne (61) vs. Caesars (16)
Match 8: The Postal Service (47) vs. Vanessa Carlton (31)
Some sweet stats:
Artist with lowest votes to progress to the next round – La Roux (33) in a close fight against Junior Senior (29)
Sketch with most votes to be eliminated – Feist (40) against Gnarls Barkley (51)
Biggest beatdown – The Darkness (65) beat Anna Nalick (16) by a whopping 49 votes.
Voting will end 14 October, 10PM EDT