The Avocado Parenting Thread Gets Started

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children! Welcome to the semi-inaugural parenting thread. There have been a few attempts in the past to create parenting threads but I haven’t seen one in awhile so I thought I’d make one.

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

Just sticking with an open thread today; feel free to suggest a few prompts or give feedback on timing or format. Thursday afternoon definitely doesn’t have to be the regular time, it just happened to be now that I have my laptop open.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...